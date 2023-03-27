Gas prices forecasted to slightly dip then spike

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the retail price response from a 17% drop in U.S. oil is underway, fuel economists set minimal expectations on lower prices at the pump.

Drivers filling up in the Rockford metro pay an average of $3.63 per gallon Monday―roughly 20 cents more per gallon than last week despite the flux in oil prices. AAA reported a 4% recoup of those losses to date.

Economists note that retail prices usually take two weeks to reflect oil adjustments, forecasting a possible light dip in the price followed by a rise next week.

Rockford gas prices are on par with Illinois cities like Peoria ($3.66) and Springfield ($3.63 but significantly lower than downtown Chicago averages ($4.08) and Chicago suburbs ($3.85).

