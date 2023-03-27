Five hurt in shooting outside Milwaukee restaurant

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WIFR) - Five people are hurt after an early morning shooting Monday outside a Milwaukee bar.

Investigators say the shooting happened outside Prime Social Restaurant and Bar. All injuries were reportedly non-life-threatening.

Milwaukee police haven’t released details behind the shooting or if any arrests were made.

This is the second mass shooting in the city within a week. On March 20, a 15-year-old boy was killed and four women were hurt in a shooting outside of a home.

