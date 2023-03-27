Engine enthusiasts attend Rockey River Valley Train Show

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday Harlem High School was all about “all aboard” as engine enthusiasts and caboose connoisseurs were tracking the action at the Rock River Valley Train Show.

An annual tradition for the last 31 years, organizers say the best way to describe the event is all things trains: from model trains to railroad layouts to conductor uniforms and plates. All for show and most for sale at the family friendly event.

“I think the biggest thing is I really enjoy how excited the kids get and stuff like that. I mean they’re coming in and they’re literally bouncing off the ground they’re so excited. So that’s cool,” says NMRA Superintendent Marty Hendricks.

“My mom came from a railroad family so it’s been kind of in the blood. My uncle was into model trains a lot back in the day and you know it’s just something I grew up with and I enjoy it,” says railroad hobbyist Kevin Ramquist.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.