Cool with a Mix of Sun and Clouds Today
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the middle 40′s. Down to the 20′s tonight with partly cloudy skies. Upper 40′s tomorrow and still dry. Might see a few snow showers early Wednesday morning with highs in the upper 30′s. 50′s on Thursday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms during the evening. Rain showers on Friday with highs in the low 60′s.

