Boy, 7, found dead off California coast near where mom died

The body of 7-year-old Edgar Espinoza was found in the ocean off central California days after...
The body of 7-year-old Edgar Espinoza was found in the ocean off central California days after his mother, identified by family as 27-year-old Florencia Ramirez, died in the same area, authorities said.(Source: Luciana Urbano Vargas, KION via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (AP) - The body of a 7-year-old boy was found in the ocean off central California days after his mother died in the same area, authorities said.

The woman was seen floating near Moss Landing after someone reported encountering a 3-year-old boy unattended on the beach in Monterey County.

The little boy said that his mother and brother were missing, sheriff’s officials said.

Crews are searching the waters for a missing child. (KION, LUCIANA URBANO VARGAS, CNN)

The woman was pulled from the water and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Searchers combed the shoreline and water for the woman’s other son.

The sheriff’s office said Saturday that the body of the missing 7-year-old boy was recovered by divers near Moss Landing’s boat launch.

Her family identified the woman as Florencia Ramirez, 27, of Salinas and the missing boy as Edgar Espinoza, KION-TV reported.

Sheriff’s investigators are not yet sure how the mother and son ended up in the water, but they speculated it’s possible the boy began to drown and his mother went in to rescue him, succumbing herself, SFGate reported Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Kienast, 51, was taken into custody Thursday and is lodged in the Boone County jail.
Rockford man arrested in Belvidere storage unit burglary
Snow plow
Snow emergencies declared in the stateline ahead of weekend weather
At least a dozen fire departments responded to the blaze Thursday on the 11000 block of N. Leaf...
100-year-old barn lost in Ogle County fire
Urban Equity Properties' "301" is at 301 South Main St., Rockford.
Downtown Rockford corner makes comeback
Photo of the event
Rockford boutique invites community members to sip and shop

Latest News

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) steps back before shooting a 3-point basket as Louisville guard...
Caitlin Clark leads Iowa to first Final Four since 1993
The couple met at a roller rink in 1951 and married in 1953.
Freeport couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary
44 vendors took part in the event.
Oregon High School hosts 71st annual antiques show
An annual tradition for the last 31 years, organizers say the best way to describe the event is...
Engine enthusiasts attend Rockey River Valley Train Show