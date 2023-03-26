Winter wonderland start, not out of the snow just yet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We entered Saturday with a winter storm blowing through the stateline. First sleet then snowy then clear is the timeline we followed throughout the day.

A nice break from the snow occurred around the afternoon, but this snow kept temperatures a bit more on the cooler side. Highs in the 30s for the day as winds pick up speed, gusts up to 35 mph. The sun did poke through the clouds here and there though once the snow did die down allowing for it to warm up a little bit, but still not enough.,

The rest of Saturday night stayed calm and cool, which is going to remain overnight into Sunday as well.

We can’t put away those shovels just yet though because more snow is underway and could add more inches to what’s already on the ground. Sunday morning snow will make it’s way into the region but most of Sunday will be scattered switching up between sleet, rain and snow. Make sure you take it easy on the roads and have a jacket on the side to keep yourself warm from the cool air.

Luckily the rest of Sunday, will be cloudy but clear of any yucky weather. A nice little break before we see some potential scattered snow and rain for Monday.

