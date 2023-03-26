Rockford boutique invites community members to sip and shop

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local boutique hosts a fun pop-up to help other businesses in the area.

Roxy Carmichael Boutique invites the community to sip and shop as they meet artists and try new products. Some of the local vendors include Michelle’s Customs Creations, Designs by Jeff and Angel Creek Arts.

Artists Michelle Gorham says the event is a great way to sell items and build a community.

“If we can all pull together and share our resources and share our time and attention and customer bases then we all benefit from it.,” said Gorham.

