Business owners say changing weather impacts profits

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rapid changes in weather impact us all in different ways but for some local businesses, it leaves them confused and at a loss of profits.

One downtown Sycamore boutique tells me they find it difficult to determine what type of clothing to display when its 50 degrees outside one day and then snowing the next.

“Got our warmer clothes back here and we’ve got long sleeves, we don’t have very few summer dresses,” said Lizzy’s Pink Boutique owner Lizzy Oparyk.

From losing customers to not knowing what clothes to display, Oparyk says changing weather conditions has a huge impact on her business and how she operated.

“we truly rely on foot traffic and the weather impacts foot traffic,” Oparyk said. “Like today Mother Nature is not cooperating with us.”

Oparyk says she typically prepares her spring and summer clothing in March; however, this year she’s had to delay the process and it’s now affecting her sales.

“We have so many items in back that are truly for spring and summer,” Oparyk said. “I can bring a few of them out but because the ones I have out aren’t selling, the other ones aren’t going to sell either.”

And only a few doors over, 35:35 Makers Collective owner Joni Peterson says she also sees less customers during rainy and snowy weather, but her store is fully decked out as more people begin spring cleaning and redecorating their homes.

“They’re looking for clean, light and bright pieces to add to their home and I think everyone’s hoping for spring, so if we can get our homes ready then we feel like, you know, spring is happening outside as well,” Peterson said.

However, Vendor Carrie Aldrich of Vurr Lont Candle Company says the good thing about making candles is that bad weather actually works in her favor.

“They tend to stay home and light a candle, so they might end up burning through a candle and then want to come out to get one,” Aldrich said.

Oparyk also says despite the change in weather, she’s optimistic that spring will bring new customers.

Peterson invites the public to attend downtown Sycamore’s Taste of Spring 4 to 8 p.m. on April 12.

