Winter storm warning for Winnebago and Boone Counties

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago and Boone County will enter a winter storm warning on early Saturday morning until the afternoon, and large snow accumulations could come from this.

Winter storm warning for the region with up to eight inches of snow expected.
Winter storm warning for the region with up to eight inches of snow expected.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Friday was a rather lovely day with the sun peeking through every now and then. Plus temperatures stayed on the rise in the 40s as winds stayed on the calmer side.

However, all of that is about to change as we make our way into a somewhat strong winter storm. This storm will last a couple of days, with some nice breaks in-between, but it will still bring some rather strong winds and lots of heavy, wet snow.

Beginning Friday night is when we will see a rather wintery mix of rain and snow. This could make roads pretty slippery and you should take caution while driving. It is expected to begin around 10:30 at night and this wintery mix will last until around one in the morning when it will transition into snow.

Snow begins to fall in the region.
Snow begins to fall in the region.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Once that wintery mix transitions, heavy snow will begin to fall and winds will also start to pick up. We could see wind gusts get up to 35 mph, this could cause whiteout moments for drivers. Be safe and be cautious. This heavy snow will fall throughout the early hours of Saturday and not let up until one in the afternoon. That is also when the winter storm warning will end.

Wind gusts could ramp up to almost 35 mph.
Wind gusts could ramp up to almost 35 mph.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

This heavy, wet snow will build up more on the ground rather than the roads. However, roads will still remain slushy and slippery. You want to take your time and drive with caution to avoid any accidents or sliding off of the road. Temperatures will also drop down into the 30s with wind chills also on the down spiral. This will make it feel rather chilly out to make sure your winter coat and boots are on stand-by.

More snow falls on the stateline.
More snow falls on the stateline.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Snow has accumulated a large amount.
Snow has accumulated a large amount.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Heavy snow continues to fall on the region.
Heavy snow continues to fall on the region.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Snow begins to fall away from the stateline.
Snow begins to fall away from the stateline.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

The rest of Saturday after the break from the storm will be cloudy but somewhat clear. We will have a solid 12 hour, maybe more break from this snow. Going overnight into Sunday the skies will keep up with those scattered clouds but more snow is still on the way.

Clear skies after a strong winter storm.
Clear skies after a strong winter storm.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Around noon on Sunday we will see more of that snow make its way back into the region, but only for a scattered amount of time.

Snow makes another round.
Snow makes another round.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Scattered winter mix in the stateline.
Scattered winter mix in the stateline.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Snow makes a re-appearance.
Snow makes a re-appearance.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

As Sunday, gets further into the night though scattered snow will continue and actually start to become a bit heavier. Monday is going to be another big day for snow and that will continue through the rest of the day. Luckily Tuesday will bring a bit of a break for us stateliners.

Snowfall continues to build momentum.
Snowfall continues to build momentum.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Heavy snowfall continues to fall adding inches to already fallen snow.
Heavy snowfall continues to fall adding inches to already fallen snow.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Snow keeps on the falling in the region.
Snow keeps on the falling in the region.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)
Snowfall could reach up to eight inches.
Snowfall could reach up to eight inches.(Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow plow
Snow emergencies declared in the stateline ahead of weekend weather
Urban Equity Properties' "301" is at 301 South Main St., Rockford.
Downtown Rockford corner makes comeback
Chris Kienast, 51, was taken into custody Thursday and is lodged in the Boone County jail.
Rockford man arrested in Belvidere storage unit burglary
Natural gas leak
One lane open after gas leak shuts down portion of North 2nd Street in Loves Park
Nearly $750K coming to three Rockford churches for public safety

Latest News

Calm Today, Snow Tonight/Tomorrow
Calm Today, Snow Tonight/Tomorrow
Snowfall begins to reach the stateline.
Wet start to Thursday but dried up later on, could see more snow real soon
Kayleigh's Thursday Forecast - 03/23/2023
Kayleigh's Thursday Forecast - 03/23/2023
Light Rain Ending, Snow Beginning of the Weekend
Light Rain Ending, Snow Beginning of the Weekend