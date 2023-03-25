Winter storm warning for Winnebago and Boone Counties

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago and Boone County will enter a winter storm warning on early Saturday morning until the afternoon, and large snow accumulations could come from this.

Friday was a rather lovely day with the sun peeking through every now and then. Plus temperatures stayed on the rise in the 40s as winds stayed on the calmer side.

However, all of that is about to change as we make our way into a somewhat strong winter storm. This storm will last a couple of days, with some nice breaks in-between, but it will still bring some rather strong winds and lots of heavy, wet snow.

Beginning Friday night is when we will see a rather wintery mix of rain and snow. This could make roads pretty slippery and you should take caution while driving. It is expected to begin around 10:30 at night and this wintery mix will last until around one in the morning when it will transition into snow.

Once that wintery mix transitions, heavy snow will begin to fall and winds will also start to pick up. We could see wind gusts get up to 35 mph, this could cause whiteout moments for drivers. Be safe and be cautious. This heavy snow will fall throughout the early hours of Saturday and not let up until one in the afternoon. That is also when the winter storm warning will end.

This heavy, wet snow will build up more on the ground rather than the roads. However, roads will still remain slushy and slippery. You want to take your time and drive with caution to avoid any accidents or sliding off of the road. Temperatures will also drop down into the 30s with wind chills also on the down spiral. This will make it feel rather chilly out to make sure your winter coat and boots are on stand-by.

The rest of Saturday after the break from the storm will be cloudy but somewhat clear. We will have a solid 12 hour, maybe more break from this snow. Going overnight into Sunday the skies will keep up with those scattered clouds but more snow is still on the way.

Around noon on Sunday we will see more of that snow make its way back into the region, but only for a scattered amount of time.

As Sunday, gets further into the night though scattered snow will continue and actually start to become a bit heavier. Monday is going to be another big day for snow and that will continue through the rest of the day. Luckily Tuesday will bring a bit of a break for us stateliners.

