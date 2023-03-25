Icehogs sign one player, assign three to ECHL

Rockford IceHogs
Rockford IceHogs(WIFR)
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With no games for the Rockford Icehogs Saturday, the team announced a series of roster changes.

The Hogs moved Colin Bilek, Koletrane Wilson and Maxim Golod to the Indy Fuel (ECHL).

The team also signed forward Kyle Maksimovich to an AHL contract but we will also go to the Indy Fuel. The 25-year-old forward returns to the Icehogs system after playing in four games with Rockford during the 2017-18 season. He’s played in 26 games this season in Canada’s USports circuit with the University of Prince Edward Island, tallying 14 goals and 15 assists with the team.

Rockford returns to the BMO Center at 7 p.m. Friday against the Laval Rocket. The Icehogs are currently 5th in the Central Division and 14 points out of a playoff spot.

