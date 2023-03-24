Winnebago County Coroner’s Office to get new vehicles, updated morgue equipment

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office will soon have new equipment and transportation to enhance their safety and help families through one of the lowest points in their life.

The office will update their vehicles as well as shelving and a lift system for the morgue. Money for this $250,000 project comes from the Capital Improvement Plan Public Safety Sales Tax.

“We want to think about their safety always and what we have currently is not cutting it,” says Winnebago County Coroner Jennifer Muraski.

The Winnebago County Board approves two projects for the coroner’s office to update its vehicles and morgue equipment, projects Muraski says are long overdue.

“I know there was some work that was done in the morgue quite a few years back but there certainly are lots of things that needed to be renewed, refreshed, replaced.”

Muraski says some of the vehicles are past 100,000 miles while others run a safety risk for the deputies because there is no barrier between them and the dead body.

“If they don’t have the resources and if they’re not safe to be on the job, then we’re not doing anything for the families of this county.”

The morgue currently has room for 35 bodies but this new funding would more than double that capacity and also include updated equipment to keep and transport the bodies within the morgue.

“If there was some sort of mass disaster or mass fatality, we would be able to accommodate more people within our department and within our county than having to go out and look for other people to help us. So it is a big deal.”

Winnebago County board member Keith McDonald says the board approving these projects is a no-brainer.

“I think it shows that the coroner is not just thinking about today. She’s thinking about the future and she’s putting the department in the best position possible for long-term success,” says McDonald.

“Number one is that we start within these four walls to have those things that we need so that we can go out into the community and do our jobs and do well,” says Muraski.

Muraski says the office will start on the project immediately. The vehicles should be done by the end of April this year and the morgue updates by the end of May this year.

The coroner’s office previously got a grant from the county’s participation in the national opioid settlements which helped them buy new equipment to track different ways of death.

