Wet start to Thursday but dried up later on, could see more snow real soon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thursday had a bit of rain to it but cleared up as the day went on making way for sunny skies.

We had highs today close to the 50s. Our high of the day in Rockford was exactly 48 degrees, and winds were also on the calmer side coming in from the north.

The rest of tonight will remain clear with a couple clouds and temperatures dropping down to the 30s.

The night has some clouds but other than that, pretty clear. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Now even though today was a bit of easy-going day, the weekend to come could be a different story. Friday will have some clouds scattering the sky here and there but still give enough room for the sun to shine through. Great day to get tasks done or talk a walk around town to soak in the sun.

Scattered clouds in the region but some breaks for sun. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

As we get closer to the evening hours though, we will start to see some rain enter the region and fall somewhat heavily for the next couple of hours. This will continue overnight into Saturday where around three in the morning that rain will transition to snow. The snow will become fairly heavy pretty quickly and leave a solid layer on the roads.

Snowfall begins to reach the stateline. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Snow reaches the stateline for a little bit. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Snow turns into rain and the rain turns back into snow. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Heavy snowfall surges forward. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Snow will continue to fall in large amounts, and even some wind picking up, until one in the afternoon. The rest of Saturday will be sunny skies with some clouds but otherwise, the weather stays warm, and close to the 50s.

The snow falls away and leaves some clouds behind. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

The rest of the day will be clear with a cloud or two. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

The skies remain clear for the rest of the night. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Sunday will be a sunny and clear day as well, a nice little break from the last minute winter we’ll see.

Over the next five days this is what it will look like. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

