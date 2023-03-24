Weekend road closures planned on U.S. 20 in Cherry Valley

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Heads up for anyone hitting the road this weekend.

The eastbound lane between Mill Road and State Street in Cherry Valley will be closed until Monday, March 27 for pavement and road patching.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes to avoid the area. Those driving through should plan extra time for traveling and expect delays.

