Third Milbrath brother qualifies for indoor state track and field championships

Max Milbrath will compete in the triple jump this weekend
By Michael Tilka
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - For a third year in a row, a Milbrath has qualified for the Illinois indoor track and field state championships.

Durand junior Max Milbrath will triple jump for Du-Pec down at Illinois Wesleyan after qualifying with a 12.5 m jump at the Byron Indoor Classic. Max’s older brothers Grant and Miles were state qualifiers for Du-Pec in throwing and triple jumping over recent years.

The two older Milbraths have inspired Max and others to get involved with Du-Pec track and field.

“Their impact on our younger athletes is really important because we wouldn’t have some of the triple jumpers or throwers or field event people or even the relay runners are all-around athletes without their influence,” Du-Pec co-head coach Marty Contreras said.

“It was really cool to see my brothers go down there, I always thought since they went down there it was like ‘alright now I got to go down there’ I was just very, you know when I jumped and I figured out I was going to state it was amazing,” Max Milbrath said.

Auburn, Boylan put together three-set thriller to open NIC-10 play in boys volleyball
Belvidere North’s Ashton Duvall signs on to play baseball at Carthage College
Hononegah soccer standout Brynn Gunderson signs NLI to play at St. Norbert College
Hammock, NIU Football look to ‘A-B-C’s’ ahead of spring football practices
