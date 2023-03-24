Snow emergencies declared in the stateline ahead of weekend weather

Snow plow
Snow plow(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Accumulating snow is expected early Saturday, March 25, which means slushy roads and winter parking regulations for stateline residents.

Here’s a list of communities that have declared snow emergencies ahead of the storm:

  • Freeport - effective 11 a.m. Friday, March 24 through 8 a.m. Monday, March 27. Odd/even parking should be observed throughout the declaration.

This list will be updated as communities release declarations.

