Snow emergencies declared in the stateline ahead of weekend weather
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Accumulating snow is expected early Saturday, March 25, which means slushy roads and winter parking regulations for stateline residents.
Here’s a list of communities that have declared snow emergencies ahead of the storm:
- Freeport - effective 11 a.m. Friday, March 24 through 8 a.m. Monday, March 27. Odd/even parking should be observed throughout the declaration.
This list will be updated as communities release declarations.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.