Rockford veterans give kids chance to sit in war helicopter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Operation Fallen Flags travels throughout Winnebago County replacing old American flags using their Miss Glory Truck, which requires a lot of fuel and upkeep. That’s why founder Nick Parnello says the idea to raise money for the truck came to him in a dream, which sparked Huey Day.

“We’re going to have Huey cards, they’re a special designed card like baseball cards and we’re going to get the kids off to the Vietnam Veteran Memorial and the kids are going to get to go through the Huey and then they’re going to get a flag and they’re also going to get a Huey cookie,” Parnello said.

The flags will be donated by Farm and Fleet and Home Depot. Halo Cupcakes is also baking 200 cookies for the event. Parnello says there’s two goals for Huey Day on April 29 to sell the Huey Cards for $10 a pack to raise money for Operation Fallen Flags and inform children about Vietnam War history while honoring the Huey Helicopter.

“Very few times did I ever get to talk to a World War II vet or a Korean [War] vet when I was growing up, so we want the exposure to be available to the kids who are growing up now,” Parnello said.

Veteran Terry Coffman says he was a crew chief on a Huey during his time as a Marine. He says he can’t wait for children to be able to sit in and explore the Huey Helicopter that served in seven units during Vietnam.

“It’s a piece of history, it means a lot to us and we’d just like to help the younger kids understand some of the things that happened in the past,” Coffman said.

Huey Day will run 10-2 p.m. on April 29 at Rockford’s LZ Peace Memorial near Midway Village. Anyone interested in donating to Operation Fallen Flags or getting involved in the organization can call 815-968-1040.

