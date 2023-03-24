Rockford man arrested in Belvidere storage unit burglary

Chris Kienast, 51, was taken into custody Thursday and is lodged in the Boone County jail.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - An investigation is underway after a string of storage unit burglaries in Belvidere.

Boone County detectives say multiple items were stolen from several storage units in the 6000 block of Belford Industrial Drive in Belvidere.

Investigators say one person has been developed as a suspect.

Christopher Kienast, 51, of Rockford is in custody facing one count of burglary in connection with the crimes. He’s being held without bond in Boone County jail.

