Rockford airport executive director announces retirement

Michael Dunn will retire at the end of 2023.
RFD Exec. Director Michael Dunn
RFD Exec. Director Michael Dunn(WIFR Newsroom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Michael Dunn, executive director at the Chicago Rockford International Airport, announced he will retire at the end of the year Thursday, after more than 12 years in the position.

In a press release, Dunn says “It has been a great honor to serve the community through my work at the airport.”

Dunn began his tenure as executive director back in January 2012. From 2001 to 2011, he served as a commissioner on the Board of Commissioners for the Greater Rockford Airport Authority.

The GRAA Board of Commissioners voted Thursday evening to appoint current Deputy Director Zack Oakley as Dunn’s successor. Oakley will become the executive director beginning January 1, 2024.

March 24 & 25 birthdays
March 24 & 25 birthdays
Winnebago County Coroner’s Office to get new vehicles, updated morgue equipment
