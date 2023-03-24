Native American History to be taught to Illinois students

Classroom
Classroom(Pexels/Pixabay via MGN)
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Native American history will be added to the Illinois curriculum following legislation that passed Thursday.

American history or government classes taught in Illinois elementary and high schools will now include lessons devoted to the experience and history of Native Americans.

“You cannot truly understand our state or our country without learning about the experience of Native Americans,” State Rep. Maurice West (D-67) said, who sponsored the bill. “We must preserve the history of Native Americans in Illinois, and it is absolutely critical for our young people to understand the Native American experience as they grow into the next leaders of our state.”

“This is a win-win-win for Illinois,” executive director of the Native American Chamber of Commerce of Illinois, Andrew Johnson, stated. “The students will enhance their knowledge of Native Americans, educators will be empowered with resources to present our contributions both past and present, and the current American Indian population will be recognized.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Urban Equity Properties' "301" is at 301 South Main St., Rockford.
Downtown Rockford corner makes comeback
Natural gas leak
One lane open after gas leak shuts down portion of North 2nd Street in Loves Park
Danny Trejo
Actor Danny Trejo to speak virtually at Rockford Public Library event
Nearly $750K coming to three Rockford churches for public safety
Memorial Hall may close for the summer
Rockford’s Veterans Memorial Hall may close for summer after A/C thefts

Latest News

Freeport Events
Freeport Events
Women and Wealth Gala
Women and Wealth Gala
Greater Freeport events
greater freeport events
Women Who Lead Gala
women who lead gala