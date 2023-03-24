Loves Park woman wanted after McHenry Co. crash

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are searching for a Loves Park woman after a crash involving multiple cars and damage to property with a stolen vehicle.

Kara Stickles, 30, of Loves Park is wanted on several charges by Crystal Lake police.

Early Monday morning, Stickles was seen in McHenry Co. driving a black Chrysler 200 reported stolen out of Beloit, Wis. When officers attempted to pull Stickles over, she fled the scene and moments later, the vehicle was found crashed into a residence on the 0-100 block of Lincoln Parkway in Crystal Lake.

No injuries were reported, but three vehicles and another residence were damaged in the crash.

Stickles faces possession of stolen motor vehicle, possession of a fraudulent driver’s license, criminal damage to property, reckless driving, and driving while license suspended.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts can call the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620.

