Loves Park woman wanted after McHenry Co. crash

Car crash
Car crash(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are searching for a Loves Park woman after a crash involving multiple cars and damage to property with a stolen vehicle.

Kara Stickles, 30, of Loves Park is wanted on several charges by Crystal Lake police.

Early Monday morning, Stickles was seen in McHenry Co. driving a black Chrysler 200 reported stolen out of Beloit, Wis. When officers attempted to pull Stickles over, she fled the scene and moments later, the vehicle was found crashed into a residence on the 0-100 block of Lincoln Parkway in Crystal Lake.

No injuries were reported, but three vehicles and another residence were damaged in the crash.

Stickles faces possession of stolen motor vehicle, possession of a fraudulent driver’s license, criminal damage to property, reckless driving, and driving while license suspended.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts can call the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Urban Equity Properties' "301" is at 301 South Main St., Rockford.
Downtown Rockford corner makes comeback
Chris Kienast, 51, was taken into custody Thursday and is lodged in the Boone County jail.
Rockford man arrested in Belvidere storage unit burglary
Natural gas leak
One lane open after gas leak shuts down portion of North 2nd Street in Loves Park
Nearly $750K coming to three Rockford churches for public safety
Danny Trejo
Actor Danny Trejo to speak virtually at Rockford Public Library event

Latest News

Puppy mills not big problem in Winnebago County
Official: ‘Puppy mills’ not a big problem in Winnebago County
Official: 'Puppy Mills' not a problem in Winnebago County
Official: 'Puppy Mills' not a problem in Winnebago County
“You cannot truly understand our state or our country without learning about the experience of...
Illinois curriculum could change in 2024
Greg Hachmeister runs challenges Tom Heister for the Pecatonica village president seat.
Greg Hachmeister challenges Tom Heister for Pecatonica village president