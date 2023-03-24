Longtime RFD executive director Dunn announces retirement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Michael Dunn, executive director at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport, announced he will retire at the end of the year Thursday, after more than 12 years in the position.

In a press release, Dunn says “It has been a great honor to serve the community through my work at the airport.”

Dunn began his tenure as executive director back in January 2012. From 2001 to 2011, he served as a commissioner on the Board of Commissioners for the Greater Rockford Airport Authority.

The GRAA Board of Commissioners voted Thursday evening to appoint current Deputy Director Zack Oakley as Dunn’s successor. Oakley will become the executive director beginning January 1, 2024.

