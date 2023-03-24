Longtime RFD executive director Dunn announces retirement

Dunn will retire at the end of 2023
RFD Exec. Director Michael Dunn
RFD Exec. Director Michael Dunn(WIFR Newsroom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Michael Dunn, executive director at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport, announced he will retire at the end of the year Thursday, after more than 12 years in the position.

In a press release, Dunn says “It has been a great honor to serve the community through my work at the airport.”

Dunn began his tenure as executive director back in January 2012. From 2001 to 2011, he served as a commissioner on the Board of Commissioners for the Greater Rockford Airport Authority.

The GRAA Board of Commissioners voted Thursday evening to appoint current Deputy Director Zack Oakley as Dunn’s successor. Oakley will become the executive director beginning January 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blackhawk Bank
Blackhawk Bank merging with First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
The locally owned store has seen many changes through the years, from capturing photos on film...
Camera Craft in Rockford to permanently close
Photo of Donald Trump
Illinois Republicans react to possible Trump indictment
Fatal crash
Boy under 18 dead, two hurt in DeKalb Co. crash
Downtown Rockford Elks building
Fate of former Rockford Elks Lodge building still unclear

Latest News

Operation Fallen Flag will put on Huey Day, giving kids the opportunity to sit in a Huey...
Rockford veterans give kids chance to sit in war helicopter
Urban Equity Properties' "301" is at 301 South Main St., Rockford.
Downtown Rockford corner makes comeback
12 designs will be selected to be showcased across town with artists receiving $250 for each...
Rockford Neighborhood Initiative project calls for ‘electrifying’ artistry
Nearly $750K coming to three Rockford churches for public safety