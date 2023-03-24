Freeport Events

By MC
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport Events

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Urban Equity Properties' "301" is at 301 South Main St., Rockford.
Downtown Rockford corner makes comeback
Natural gas leak
One lane open after gas leak shuts down portion of North 2nd Street in Loves Park
Danny Trejo
Actor Danny Trejo to speak virtually at Rockford Public Library event
Nearly $750K coming to three Rockford churches for public safety
Memorial Hall may close for the summer
Rockford’s Veterans Memorial Hall may close for summer after A/C thefts

Latest News

Classroom
Native American History to be taught to Illinois students
Women and Wealth Gala
Women and Wealth Gala
Greater Freeport events
Greater Freeport events for March 24 weekend
Greater Freeport events
greater freeport events