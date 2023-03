ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with east winds 10 - 15 MPH and highs in the upper 40′s. Rain pushes in around 10 tonight and then changes over to snow shortly after midnight. Winter Weather Advisories take hold early tomorrow morning through early afternoon with 4 - 7″ of snow expected.

