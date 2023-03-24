100-year-old barn lost in Ogle County fire

LEAF RIVER, Ill. (WIFR) - Damages are being tallied Thursday after a massive barn fire in Ogle County.

At least a dozen fire departments responded to the blaze just after 12:30 p.m. on the 11000 block of N. Leaf River Road for aid.

On scene, first responders worked together quickly to douse flames which spread to two vehicles parked near the barn.

Luckily, no one was hurt during the incident.

