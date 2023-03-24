100-year-old barn lost in Ogle County fire

At least a dozen fire departments responded to the blaze Thursday on the 11000 block of N. Leaf...
At least a dozen fire departments responded to the blaze Thursday on the 11000 block of N. Leaf River Road in Ogle County.(Leaf River Fire Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEAF RIVER, Ill. (WIFR) - Damages are being tallied Thursday after a massive barn fire in Ogle County.

At least a dozen fire departments responded to the blaze just after 12:30 p.m. on the 11000 block of N. Leaf River Road for aid.

On scene, first responders worked together quickly to douse flames which spread to two vehicles parked near the barn.

Luckily, no one was hurt during the incident.

Leaf River Fire Department shared photos of the fully-engulfed barn on its Facebook page:

