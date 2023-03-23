Rockford Neighborhood Initiative project calls for ‘electrifying’ artistry

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Chicago has cows, Winnebago has fire hydrants and Rockford will have...electrical boxes.

You read that right. A new project backed by the Rockford Area Arts Council (RAAC) needs help from local “electrifying” artists to come to fruition.

As part of the Neighborhood Improvement Initiative Project, RAAC is partnering with Rockford Silk Screen Process and the city of Rockford to feature the work of local artists on electrical boxes around the city.

12 designs will be selected to be showcased across town with artists receiving $250 for each design.

Themes ideas include Screw City, the history of manufacturing, Nelson Sock Monkey, Rockford Peaches, LGBTQIA Awareness and Inclusion, African American Culture, Native American Culture, Hispanic American Culture, Police/Fire/Military, Hope, Dream, Inspire Change, Local Pop Culture Icons and names of Rockford neighborhoods.

Artists can submit their ideas here https://artsforeveryone.com/electrical-box-design/, and the submission deadline is March 31.

