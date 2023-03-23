Rockford Neighborhood Initiative project calls for ‘electrifying’ artistry

Artists can submit electrical box designs on the RAAC website until March 31.
Artists can submit electrical box designs on the RAAC website until March 31.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Chicago has cows, Winnebago has fire hydrants and Rockford will have...electrical boxes.

You read that right. A new project backed by the Rockford Area Arts Council (RAAC) needs help from local “electrifying” artists to come to fruition.

As part of the Neighborhood Improvement Initiative Project, RAAC is partnering with Rockford Silk Screen Process and the city of Rockford to feature the work of local artists on electrical boxes around the city.

12 designs will be selected to be showcased across town with artists receiving $250 for each design.

Themes ideas include Screw City, the history of manufacturing, Nelson Sock Monkey, Rockford Peaches, LGBTQIA Awareness and Inclusion, African American Culture, Native American Culture, Hispanic American Culture, Police/Fire/Military, Hope, Dream, Inspire Change, Local Pop Culture Icons and names of Rockford neighborhoods.

Artists can submit their ideas here https://artsforeveryone.com/electrical-box-design/, and the submission deadline is March 31.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blackhawk Bank
Blackhawk Bank merging with First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
The locally owned store has seen many changes through the years, from capturing photos on film...
Camera Craft in Rockford to permanently close
Photo of Donald Trump
Illinois Republicans react to possible Trump indictment
Fatal crash
Boy under 18 dead, two hurt in DeKalb Co. crash
Downtown Rockford Elks building
Fate of former Rockford Elks Lodge building still unclear

Latest News

Becca's Closet helps break down the financial barrier of getting a prom dress that might be...
Becca’s Closet returning for another spring of school dances at new location
Photo of the old Camera Craft
Camera Craft to close as other longtime Rockford business evolves
Photo of Camera Craft
Camera Craft closes as Rockford businesses evolve
Harlem School District 122 candidates attend meet-and-greet
Local school board candidates stress the importance of voting