Police: 6 construction workers killed in work-zone crash on highway in Maryland

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on Wednesday in...
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on Wednesday in Maryland.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Six people were killed when a passenger vehicle crashed into a work zone along the Baltimore beltway and struck construction workers, Maryland State Police said Wednesday.

Troopers responded to the work zone on northbound Interstate 695 at Security Boulevard in the Woodlawn area around 12:40 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian crash, police said in a news release.

Emergency medical service personnel pronounced six people, all of them workers, dead at the scene, and the driver of the car was taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Shock Trauma Center, police said.

The preliminary investigation found that the vehicle went between the jersey walls of the work zone for unknown reasons and hit multiple workers before overturning, police said. The driver’s identity is currently unknown.

Late Wednesday, police said investigators believe a second vehicle that stayed at the scene may have also been involved in the crash.

The collision closed the beltway in both directions for hours, snarling traffic along the west side of the highway that encircles the city. Baltimore County Fire Department officials called the crash “extremely serious” and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski called the crash horrific.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in today’s tragic crash,” he wrote in a tweet.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police didn’t release the names of those who were killed pending the notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Boy under 18 dead, two hurt in DeKalb Co. crash
Blackhawk Bank
Blackhawk Bank merging with First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
A crash on I-90 eastbound at IL-173 causes a major traffic backup.
One hurt in semi crash on I-90 at IL-173
Downtown Rockford Elks building
Fate of former Rockford Elks Lodge building still unclear
Jakira Anderson, 23, has been arrested after a shooting involving an employee at an auto...
Dealership employee shot, killed over vehicle sale; customer arrested

Latest News

Photo of the old Camera Craft
Camera Craft plans to close as other longtime Rockford businesses evolve
Photo of Camera Craft
Camera Craft closes as Rockford businesses evolve
FILE - A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy...
Supreme Court chews on Jack Daniel’s dog toy dispute
Harlem School District 122 candidates attend meet-and-greet
Local school board candidates stress the importance of voting
Harlem School District 122 candidates attend meet-and-greet
Local school board candidates stress the importance of voting