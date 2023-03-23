One lane open after gas leak shuts down portion of North 2nd Street in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - One lane reopens Thursday on North 2nd Street after a gas leak shut down both lanes of traffic.

As of 5 p.m., traffic returned to the southbound lane of the street while work is underway in the northbound lane.

A portion of the road closed just after 3:30 p.m. while crews work to fix a natural gas main break in Loves Park on Thursday.

First responders urged motorists to avoid North 2nd Street between Landstrom Road/Lexington Boulevard and River Lane Road via social media:

Alternate routes should be used until the road is reopened. The cause of the gas main break is still under investigation.

23 News will update this article as information is confirmed.

