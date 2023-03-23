Off-duty pilot helps land Southwest flight after captain suffers medical emergency

An off-duty pilot helped return a Las Vegas flight back to the airport after another pilot...
An off-duty pilot helped return a Las Vegas flight back to the airport after another pilot suffered a medical emergency.(Arizona's Family)
By Matt Kling and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An off-duty pilot from another airline stepped in to help a Southwest flight crew after a pilot suffered a medical emergency.

According to Southwest Airlines, flight 6013 from Las Vegas to Columbus returned to Harry Reid International Airport Wednesday morning after one of the pilots needed medical attention.

A credentialed pilot from another airline, who was on board, entered the flight deck and assisted with radio communication while a nurse on board provided medical assistance.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the flight landed safely in Las Vegas. The airline changed out crews and flew the passengers to Columbus.

“We commend the crew for their professionalism and appreciate our customer’s patience and understanding regarding the situation,” a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said.

The FAA said it is investigating. The airline did not immediately share the pilot’s condition.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blackhawk Bank
Blackhawk Bank merging with First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
The locally owned store has seen many changes through the years, from capturing photos on film...
Camera Craft in Rockford to permanently close
Photo of Donald Trump
Illinois Republicans react to possible Trump indictment
Fatal crash
Boy under 18 dead, two hurt in DeKalb Co. crash
Downtown Rockford Elks building
Fate of former Rockford Elks Lodge building still unclear

Latest News

Artists can submit electrical box designs on the RAAC website until March 31.
Rockford Neighborhood Initiative project calls for ‘electrifying’ artistry
FILE - The shooting took place early Thursday morning in north Houston.
Authorities: 1 person fatally shot during rescue of migrants
People walk in front of the courthouse past cameras and equipment set up by the media ahead of...
AP source: Trump grand jury hearing other matters Thursday
The agency said peanut butter fits this definition and must therefore be in a 3.4 oz. container...
TSA confirms it considers peanut butter a liquid