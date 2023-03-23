Nearly $750K coming to three Rockford churches for public safety

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three Rockford Churches will get grants to help protect public safety and stop security threats.

The region will get $749,000 from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA).

The organizations receiving the grants are City First Church, Bethesda Evangelical Covenant Church and Crosspoint Church of Rockford.

Funds will go toward active shooting training, purchasing protective equipment and hiring security personnel.

“There have been several attacks on religious institutions over the past couple of years and it’s good to see these organizations getting support,” said Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford).

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.