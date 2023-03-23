Local school board candidates stress the importance of voting

By Amber Cooper
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wednesday at a meet-and-greet, Harlem School District 122 candidates emphasize the importance of voting in local elections and its ability to bring about change.

“We hope that we can inform a huge audience of people, who will in turn go out and share what they took from this meeting to other people and just kind of network with the community and become better informed,” said organizer and Rockford League of Women Voters Carol Davies.

Davies believes it’s crucial to educate voters, so they can make the best decisions that align with their values. Candidate Carissa Dooley says this election plays a crucial role in shaping the future of education.

“I think it’s important to vote every opportunity you can and if you don’t vote you could be allowing people in that you don’t want to see in the schools,” said Dooley.

Candidates also hope to improve test scores, reduce bullying, and increase communication between administrators and the community. The public will have the chance to vote on Tuesday, April 4.

