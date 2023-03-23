Gas main break shuts down portion of North 2nd Street in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Crews work to fix a natural gas leak in Loves Park on Thursday.

Both Loves Park Police and Fire departments urged motorists to avoid North 2nd Street between Landstrom Road/Lexington Boulevard and River Lane Road via social media:

Alternate routes should be used until the road is reopened. The cause of the natural gas main break is still under investigation.

23 News will update this article as information is confirmed.

