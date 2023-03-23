Decorated soldier, 4 others killed in South Carolina shooting

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A man killed during a shooting, along with four others, has been identified as a United States Army soldier.

Investigators say Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Evans died after Charles Slacks, Jr. shot him after discovering Evans speaking with his ex-wife, Aletha Holliday, in the backyard of a Sumter area home.

The 38-year-old was the Command Sergeant Major for the Headquarters & Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Central.

Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Evans was identified as a victim of a shooting that left five dead, including three children. (Army Central)

According to the Sumter Police Department, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night at a home at the 100 block of Whitetail Circle in the Woodridge subdivision.

WIS reports police initially said the incident appeared to be domestic-related before disclosing the relationship between the shooter and the victims in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Sumter Police Chief Russell F. Roark III said Slacks, Jr. entered the home of his ex-wife by using a key. Sumter County records show both Slack and Holliday owned the home.

Police say Slacks discovered his ex-wife was in the backyard speaking with Evans.

Slacks then shot the man, went inside the home, and up the stairs. Holliday followed, but Slacks turned the gun on her.

Police say Holliday did not have her cell phone with her to call 911, as it was charging upstairs.

“She goes back outside of the residence, where the first individual had been shot, in search of his cell phone, wasn’t able to locate that,” Chief Roark said. “Then she hears several gunshots.”

Roark said Holliday went back inside and saw Slacks at the top of the stairs. Slacks then committed suicide.

Police say Holliday checked her children’s bedrooms and found all of them had been shot and killed. The children were identified as 5-year-old Aayden Holliday-Slacks, 6-year-old Aason Holliday-Slacks, and 11-year-old Ava Holliday.

Police say Evans was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Evans was from Petersburg, Virginia. He joined the army in July 2002 and served in multiple duty positions and locations around the world before joining the U.S. Army Central team in 2021.

“Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Evans was an outstanding leader and caring friend who inspired and lifted up all those around him,” said Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, U.S. Army Central Commanding General. “CSM Evans was well known and respected by all, and the influence and impact he made within the unit will never fade. We collectively mourn the immense loss of his presence in our lives and our thoughts and prayers are extended to CSM Evans’s family.”

According to court records obtained by WIS, Slacks separated from Holliday, who was also the mother of the children, on Jan. 1, 2022.

Holliday submitted a divorce notice on Feb. 21, 2023, over the separation. On March 2, the divorce was officially granted.

Court records state Slacks and Holliday shared two children.

Police say Slacks was retired military.

