Cooler, more active pattern to get underway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We had waited two weeks for a single 50­° temperature until Monday. Now, we’ve managed to string together three in a row!

Hopefully you enjoyed the recent mild stretch, because a turn to a cooler, active, and somewhat wintry pattern is likely to get underway soon.

We managed to avoid rainfall during the daytime hours Wednesday, but confidence remains that showers are to overspread the area around or shortly after midnight, and will carry us through the early stages of Thursday. During that time, colder air will be surging southward, so much so that we can’t entirely rule out a few wet snowflakes mixing in with the rain toward sunrise. Thankfully, accumulations are not a concern this go-around.

Scattered showers are to occur overnight into early Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few snowflakes may mix in early Thursday morning, though no accumulations are to occur. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’re to expect a quiet Thursday, though we’ll remain cloudy for at least the first half of it. It won’t be until later in the day that partial sunshine emerges through the clouds. Temperatures are to reach the lower to middle 40s in the afternoon.

Clouds hold tough through midday Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Some sunshine is possible later in the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday, by contrast, starts sunny and then turns cloudy. Temperatures, while limited due to easterly winds off Lake Michigan, should reach the upper 40s.

Mixed sunshine is a good possibility early in the day Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to return later in the day on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Friday night into Saturday is when things start to get more interesting, as a more vigorous area of low pressure lifts our way. It’s to bring rain or a rain/snow mixture our way Friday evening, with an eventual transition to snow expected as we head into early Saturday. At this distance in time, it’d be a fool’s errand to speculate on just how much snow could come from this, if any, given the warm state of our ground, but the possibility of there being accumulating snow is certainly one worth monitoring in the days to come.

Rain or a wintry mix will develop Friday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We'll find ourselves very close to the pivotal rain/snow line with this system. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A transition from rain to snow is to occur early Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Accumulations are certainly possible, but warm ground should greatly limit them. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.