Cooler, more active pattern to get underway
Snow becoming a better bet toward the weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We had waited two weeks for a single 50° temperature until Monday. Now, we’ve managed to string together three in a row!
Hopefully you enjoyed the recent mild stretch, because a turn to a cooler, active, and somewhat wintry pattern is likely to get underway soon.
We managed to avoid rainfall during the daytime hours Wednesday, but confidence remains that showers are to overspread the area around or shortly after midnight, and will carry us through the early stages of Thursday. During that time, colder air will be surging southward, so much so that we can’t entirely rule out a few wet snowflakes mixing in with the rain toward sunrise. Thankfully, accumulations are not a concern this go-around.
We’re to expect a quiet Thursday, though we’ll remain cloudy for at least the first half of it. It won’t be until later in the day that partial sunshine emerges through the clouds. Temperatures are to reach the lower to middle 40s in the afternoon.
Friday, by contrast, starts sunny and then turns cloudy. Temperatures, while limited due to easterly winds off Lake Michigan, should reach the upper 40s.
Friday night into Saturday is when things start to get more interesting, as a more vigorous area of low pressure lifts our way. It’s to bring rain or a rain/snow mixture our way Friday evening, with an eventual transition to snow expected as we head into early Saturday. At this distance in time, it’d be a fool’s errand to speculate on just how much snow could come from this, if any, given the warm state of our ground, but the possibility of there being accumulating snow is certainly one worth monitoring in the days to come.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.