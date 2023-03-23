Becca’s Closet returning for another spring of school dances

Becca's Closet helps break down the financial barrier of getting a prom dress that might be affecting students from attending prom.(Georgina Fernandez)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Becca’s Closet has announced the dates it will return this spring to help outfit girls for school dances.

The boutique provides free dress, shoes and accessories to high schoolers in the area who may not be able to afford these items. The goal is to make sure every girl goes to their school dance in an outfit they love.

This spring, Becca’s Closet will be open April 15 and 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.. They’ll also be open April 23 from noon to 4 p.m..

The organization also needs donations of dresses and other items. If you have gently-used pieces you are willing to donate, call 779-707-1255. Appointments to shop can be made by calling the same number.

