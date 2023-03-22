Suspected impaired driver crashes into impaired driver sign

A suspected impaired driver hit a sign that informed people to report impaired drivers to the...
A suspected impaired driver hit a sign that informed people to report impaired drivers to the highway patrol.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By WXIX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A suspected impaired driver was arrested on St. Patrick’s Day after crashing into an impaired driver sign.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, they received a call for a reckless driver on State Route 32 last week.

Troopers say a short time later, they found that the vehicle had crashed while striking a sign. The sign’s purpose is to inform motorists to report impaired drivers on the road to the highway patrol.

Authorities didn’t report any serious injuries in the crash but said the driver was arrested for operating a vehicle impaired.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Boy under 18 dead, two hurt in DeKalb Co. crash
Blackhawk Bank
Blackhawk Bank merging with First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
A crash on I-90 eastbound at IL-173 causes a major traffic backup.
One hurt in semi crash on I-90 at IL-173
Downtown Rockford Elks building
Fate of former Rockford Elks Lodge building still unclear
FILE - First responders tried to revive the two victims, but both died at the scene.
2 students killed in sledding accident at Colorado ski resort

Latest News

A vehicle drives past fallen trees along Big Basin Way during the latest atmospheric storm...
Powerful Pacific storm clobbers California
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
US review of Afghanistan withdrawal to be released in April
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe,...
Workplace-safety sanction finalized in Alec Baldwin shooting
Bidens to host Women’s History Month reception at White House
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Ukraine: Russia hits apartments and dorm, killing civilians