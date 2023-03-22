Sterling man charged with possession of images of child sex abuse

STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a child pornography case after a cyber tip from Twitter led them to a man in Sterling, Ill.

Alex Leatherman, 35, faces one count of possession of child pornography and one count of disseminating child pornography.

On Tuesday, March 21, evidence from Leatherman’s phone along with his confession were turned over to ISP agents during an interview about the case.

He’s currently lodged at the Whiteside County jail awaiting a bond hearing.

