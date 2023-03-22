Showers and thunderstorms to return Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Every now and then, we get a “bonus day”, one that doesn’t necessarily go exactly as forecast, but it turns out to be a positive thing.

Tuesday’s one that would fall into that category, as the amount of sunshine we saw absolutely exceeded expectations. As a result, temperatures managed to reach the middle 50s across the entire region!

We’re clouding over once again Tuesday evening, and all signs point to cloud cover thickening during the overnight hours, leading to a much more cloudy Wednesday. However, the clouds presence over our airspace will limit the degree of cooling that takes place overnight, as low temperatures aren’t to fall much below 40°.

Wednesday’s to start cloudy and a bit breezy, but also warm and dry.

By the time we reach the noon hour, though, a few scattered showers enter the forecast picture, and the expectation is that they’re to become more numerous as the afternoon progresses.

Given the warmer, slightly more muggy nature of the atmosphere expected to be in place, rumbles of thunder aren’t at all out of the question. In fact, I’d be surprised for there NOT to be a thunderstorm in the afternoon or early evening hours. Regarding severe weather prospects, the chances of a storm becoming severe remain quite low, but they’re not impossible. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center places the southern half of our viewing area in a Level 1, Marginal Risk for severe weather, meaning there’s roughly a 5% chance of a storm becoming severe in the darker green shaded areas. Large hail would be our main severe weather risk.

Precipitation should taper off for a time Wednesday evening, though another wave of rainfall’s to sweep through overnight into very early Thursday morning. Some model depictions suggest enough cold air may be pulled into the storm system to facilitate a brief period during which wet snowflakes may mix in, though that appears to be a longshot at this distance in time.

Most, if not all of the precipitation will be out of the area in time for Thursday morning’s commute, though one or two lingering sprinkles or light showers wouldn’t be a surprise to occur. Otherwise, cloudy skies and northerly breezes will offer a rather blustery feel to our Thursday. The day’s high of 52° may very well occur at midnight, while daytime temperatures are to fall into the lower 40s. While not a guarantee to occur, there’s growing evidence suggesting that at least partial sunshine may return later in the afternoon.

We’ll remain dry Thursday night and through most, if not all of the daytime hours of Friday. Then, another storm system is to arrive, bringing rain our way Friday night, though there’s a distinct possibility that rain becomes mixed with snow overnight into early Saturday morning, and that there could be a period of all snow early in the day Saturday. Another storm system looms Sunday afternoon and Sunday night, this one coming as all rain.

The active pattern is to continue into next week, and while there’s a large spread in rainfall amounts being generated by computer forecast models, there’s unanimity in that there’s to be quite a bit of wet weather over the next seven days. We’re taught to think that the ultimate truth is found not in the extremes, but toward the middle. It’s a technique known to meteorologists as ensembling, or simply averaging an array of model solutions. An ensemble of the three most frequently used and reliable forecast models suggests nearly 1.50″ of rain may come down over the next seven days.

