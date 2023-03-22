Illinois Republicans react to possible Trump indictment

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The presidential election is only months away and Donald Trump’s re-election bid could face a heavy hurdle.

“It’s plausible that the fourteenth amendment could be used to keep him from running for president but it’s not at all certain,” said Bob Evans, a political science professor at Rockford University.

Evans says there are a lot of “unknowns” in former president Donald Trump’s legal and political future.

“The impact of what’s going on now depends heavily on something we don’t know yet. How many other republicans will declare?” said Evans.

For some Republicans, the idea of former president Donald Trump withdrawing his run for president is not an option―even if he’s indicted for alleged “hush money” given to Stormy Daniels back in 2016. Prosecutors believe Trump used more than $100,000 of campaign money to buy Daniel’s silence.

“For any group or person or persons to try to target political figures for political gain is wrong, is unethical and is a huge threat to our democracy,” said Republican State Representative Andrew Chesney.

Chesney tells 23 News he find the potential indictment highly suspicious and disgusting.

“This is a continuation of the Democrats party to weaponize certain offices to take out a leader in our party,” said Chesney.

“It’s just crazy, it’s insane I don’t even know what to say about it. I mean you’re using law enforcement to further a political agenda and it just doesn’t make any sense whatsoever,” said State Representative John Cabello (R-68).

Cabello agrees with Chesney that this won’t affect Trump’s campaign. If anything, they think it will help.

