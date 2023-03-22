Illinois community colleges see huge jump in enrollment

Community college enrollment
Community college enrollment(Source: Pxhere)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - An influx of students is hitting community college this Spring, according to a recent report by the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB).

The Spring 2023 report shows the largest year-over-year growth in the past decade―with a 7.2% jump in enrollment compared to Spring 2022.

“This upward enrollment trend is encouraging and continues to signal a shift towards pre-pandemic levels. This data furthers our confidence that efforts to expand learning opportunities and increase access to a community college education are working,” Brian Durham, ICCB executive director said.

The report also shows students returning to the classroom with two of the largest enrollment increases in career and technical, as well as vocational training programs, which primarily depend on in-person instruction.

Read the full report here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Boy under 18 dead, two hurt in DeKalb Co. crash
Blackhawk Bank
Blackhawk Bank merging with First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
A crash on I-90 eastbound at IL-173 causes a major traffic backup.
One hurt in semi crash on I-90 at IL-173
FILE - First responders tried to revive the two victims, but both died at the scene.
2 students killed in sledding accident at Colorado ski resort
Downtown Rockford Elks building
Fate of former Rockford Elks Lodge building still unclear

Latest News

Child victim online
Sterling man charged with possession of images of child sex abuse
Rock River Valley Train Show
Rock River Valley Train Show
23 News First at 4
Get to know RPS 205 school board candidate Jude Makulec
Photo of Donald Trump
Donald Trump indictment