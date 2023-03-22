Hammock, NIU Football look to ‘A-B-C’s’ ahead of spring football practices

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - After winning the MAC in 2021 with one of the youngest teams in college football, a 3-9 season in 2022 was quite a surprise for those inside and outside NIU.

“I think our guys have a chip on their shoulder,” NIU head coach Thomas Hammock said Tuesday.

After weeks of offseason workouts, the Huskies formally begin their march toward the 2023 season as the team begins spring practice later this week. spring practice will contain 15 practices over the course of five weeks, culminating in a spring showcase on Saturday, April 22.

Hammock is approaching the 15 spring practices by categorizing players in A, B, and C categories. While older, top-end players fill out the “A” category and inexperienced newcomers fill out the “C” category, Hammock is putting the main focus on the “B” group.

“We’re going to try and develop the middle third of our team,” Hammock said, “That’s important to us because if there are injuries during the season, we want to make sure those guys are ready to play and ready to contribute.”

“We’re going to give them (‘B’ group) the lion’s share of reps to make sure that they’re ready to go,” Hammock added.

The NIU alum said he came up with the system for splitting reps from his son’s baseball team.

“A-B-C was a way to maximize reps in practice so that guys can get an equal share and the way I came (to it) in my mind, my son plays baseball so what they do on his team is they rotate the lineup right so that everyone on the team can get enough batting attempts during the season so I thought A-B-C was an opportunity for us to get guys enough reps to get an evaluation,” Hammock said.

