GED program headed to Boone County through Goodwill, Salvation Army partnership

By collaborating, students in need of other services, including food and housing are not only...
By collaborating, students in need of other services, including food and housing are not only getting their GED but utilizing the Salvation Army Community Center & Social Services in Boone County.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Students of all GED levels will get another shot at their degree through a Rockford program expanding to Boone County.

Goodwill’s GoodGRADS GED program will be housed by The Salvation Army in Belvidere through its community center.

Though the pairing of the non-profits seems unlikely, they’re working together for a common goal. By collaborating, students in need of other services, including food and housing are not only getting their GED but utilizing the social services in Boone County as well.

GoodGRADS helps students prepare and take the GED exam through free classes and one-on-one. It also offers students scholarships to pay for the testing.

To enroll or find out more information on the GoodGRADS program, call 815-965-3795 or email GED@goodwillni.org.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Boy under 18 dead, two hurt in DeKalb Co. crash
Blackhawk Bank
Blackhawk Bank merging with First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
A crash on I-90 eastbound at IL-173 causes a major traffic backup.
One hurt in semi crash on I-90 at IL-173
Downtown Rockford Elks building
Fate of former Rockford Elks Lodge building still unclear
FILE - First responders tried to revive the two victims, but both died at the scene.
2 students killed in sledding accident at Colorado ski resort

Latest News

Anchor Wealth Management says now is a good time to buy a home.
Financial expert shares tips for first-time home buyers
The locally owned store has seen many changes through the years, from capturing photos on film...
Camera Craft in Rockford to permanently close
Community college enrollment
Illinois community colleges see huge jump in enrollment
Child victim online
Sterling man charged with possession of images of child sex abuse