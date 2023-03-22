GED program headed to Boone County through Goodwill, Salvation Army partnership

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Students of all GED levels will get another shot at their degree through a Rockford program expanding to Boone County.

Goodwill’s GoodGRADS GED program will be housed by The Salvation Army in Belvidere through its community center.

Though the pairing of the non-profits seems unlikely, they’re working together for a common goal. By collaborating, students in need of other services, including food and housing are not only getting their GED but utilizing the social services in Boone County as well.

GoodGRADS helps students prepare and take the GED exam through free classes and one-on-one. It also offers students scholarships to pay for the testing.

To enroll or find out more information on the GoodGRADS program, call 815-965-3795 or email GED@goodwillni.org.

