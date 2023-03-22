Camera Craft in Rockford to permanently close

The locally owned store has seen many changes through the years, from capturing photos on film...
The locally owned store has seen many changes through the years, from capturing photos on film cameras, to capturing photos electronically on digital cameras.(Tom Brady, owner of Camera Craft)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As one door closes in Rockford, a bittersweet opportunity opens for photography hobbyists and professionals.

One of the few independently owned camera stores is closing in April and is selling its complete inventory.

Camera Craft owner Tom Brady shared the announcement Wednesday with stateliners, saying even though his store has weathered changing photography trends from film to digital, the store closing will leave a large gap in the market.

“One thing that remained constant, was their personal attention to excellent customer care, from the beginner to the professional photographer,” Brady said in a news release. “It was about personal care, relationships and expertise that set them apart from other retailers.”

Brady says everything will be on sale from display fixtures, to cameras and lenses to tripods, bags, filters and everything in between.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Boy under 18 dead, two hurt in DeKalb Co. crash
Blackhawk Bank
Blackhawk Bank merging with First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
A crash on I-90 eastbound at IL-173 causes a major traffic backup.
One hurt in semi crash on I-90 at IL-173
FILE - First responders tried to revive the two victims, but both died at the scene.
2 students killed in sledding accident at Colorado ski resort
Downtown Rockford Elks building
Fate of former Rockford Elks Lodge building still unclear

Latest News

Community college enrollment
Illinois community colleges see huge jump in enrollment
Child victim online
Sterling man charged with possession of images of child sex abuse
Rock River Valley Train Show
Rock River Valley Train Show
23 News First at 4
Get to know RPS 205 school board candidate Jude Makulec