Camera Craft in Rockford to permanently close

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As one door closes in Rockford, a bittersweet opportunity opens for photography hobbyists and professionals.

One of the few independently owned camera stores is closing in April and is selling its complete inventory.

Camera Craft owner Tom Brady shared the announcement Wednesday with stateliners, saying even though his store has weathered changing photography trends from film to digital, the store closing will leave a large gap in the market.

“One thing that remained constant, was their personal attention to excellent customer care, from the beginner to the professional photographer,” Brady said in a news release. “It was about personal care, relationships and expertise that set them apart from other retailers.”

Brady says everything will be on sale from display fixtures, to cameras and lenses to tripods, bags, filters and everything in between.

