Bidens to host Women’s History Month reception at White House

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House,...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting a reception at the White House Wednesday to celebrate Women’s History Month.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are scheduled to attend, and Harris is expected to deliver remarks.

The reception is set to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

Since 1995, American presidents have issued annual proclamations designating March as Women’s History Month to celebrate the contributions women have made to the nation and “the specific achievements women have made over the course of American history in a variety of fields,” according to the official U.S. government website for Women’s History Month.

“This month, as we continue our work to advance gender equity and equality, let us celebrate the contributions of women throughout our history and honor the stories that have too often gone untold,” Biden said in his proclamation this year.

“Let us recognize that fundamental freedoms are interconnected: When opportunities for women are withheld, we all suffer; and when women’s lives are improved, we all gain. Let us strive to create a Nation where every woman and girl knows that her possibilities know no bounds in America.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Boy under 18 dead, two hurt in DeKalb Co. crash
Blackhawk Bank
Blackhawk Bank merging with First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
A crash on I-90 eastbound at IL-173 causes a major traffic backup.
One hurt in semi crash on I-90 at IL-173
Downtown Rockford Elks building
Fate of former Rockford Elks Lodge building still unclear
FILE - First responders tried to revive the two victims, but both died at the scene.
2 students killed in sledding accident at Colorado ski resort

Latest News

A vehicle drives past fallen trees along Big Basin Way during the latest atmospheric storm...
Powerful Pacific storm clobbers California
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
US review of Afghanistan withdrawal to be released in April
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe,...
Workplace-safety sanction finalized in Alec Baldwin shooting
Bidens to host Women’s History Month reception at White House
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Ukraine: Russia hits apartments and dorm, killing civilians