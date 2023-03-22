Amber Alert canceled, missing N.C. 3-year-old found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By WHNS staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News/FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says a missing three-year-old has been found safe.

Deputies said the boy was believed to be headed to Charlotte, N.C., with a 25-year-old woman.

Dispatch said the child was later found and is safe. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Boy under 18 dead, two hurt in DeKalb Co. crash
Blackhawk Bank
Blackhawk Bank merging with First Mid Bancshares, Inc.
A crash on I-90 eastbound at IL-173 causes a major traffic backup.
One hurt in semi crash on I-90 at IL-173
Downtown Rockford Elks building
Fate of former Rockford Elks Lodge building still unclear
FILE - First responders tried to revive the two victims, but both died at the scene.
2 students killed in sledding accident at Colorado ski resort

Latest News

The proposed law would give the U.S. more powers against foreign software deemed a national...
TikTok sends influencers to Washington as its troubles grow
One Illinois state representative wants to give families with kids aged three or younger a...
Illinois bill helps families pay for diapers
FILE - Attorney M. Evan Corcoran arrives at federal court in Washington, July 22, 2022.
Court orders Trump lawyer to provide documents in Mar-a-Lago case
Jason Sperry, 20, is accused of killing three pets at his apartment in Arizona.
Man ‘possessed by demons’ accused of killing family pets
Authorities in West Virginia said they seized the largest amount of meth in state history.
DOJ: Authorities seized the largest amount of methamphetamine in W.Va. history