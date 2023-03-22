Actor Danny Trejo to speak virtually at Rockford Public Library event

Danny Trejo
Danny Trejo(WNDU)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2023
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Locals will get a chance to hear one of Hollywood’s greatest actors speak next month, and they won’t have to leave their homes to participate.

Actor Danny Trejo, who’s starred in FX’s “Sons of Anarchy,” and films such as “Machete,” “Spy Kids,” and “Con Air” will appear in an hour-long virtual event to talk about his entertainment industry accolades while struggling with the road to success.

From years of imprisonment to helping troubled youth battle drug addictions, acting, producing and now on to restaurant ventures, Trejo’s name, face, and achievements are well recognized in Hollywood and beyond, but it is his continuous role as a devoted father of three and an intervention counselor that bring him the most satisfaction.

Rockford Public Library will join dozens of Illinois libraries in welcoming Trejo at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 via Zoom. Interested participants can register here.

