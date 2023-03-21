Seasonable trend to continue, though showery spells loom

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Spring is officially here, having arrived at 4:24 Monday afternoon, and right on cue, the Stateline was, at long last, treated to much more spring-like temperatures.

Officially, Rockford saw a high temperature of 53° Monday, making it the first 50°+ temperature here since March 6, exactly two weeks ago!

More 50s are in our future, and likely several at that. With that said, there aren’t too many signs of anything warmer than that anytime soon. It’s a frustrating notion to cope with considering our first 60° temperature occurs, on average a week and a half before today’s date, and we haven’t necessarily come close to seeing such a day. In a normal year, we’d be just two days away from our first 65° reading, and a 70° typically occurs as we turn the calendar from March to April. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but there’s just not much evidence of such warmth arriving here in the next ten days.

We've yet to see any real spring warmth so far this year, but history suggests we shouldn't have to wait much longer. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds have blanketed the Stateline once again Monday evening, and they’re likely to stick around for the better part of the next few days. Those clouds, working with a southerly breeze, should keep our temperatures in the 30s overnight, providing a warmer base from which to start Tuesday, likely ensuring a second straight day of 50s here. A sprinkle or two can’t be entirely ruled out during the day, but the expectation is that the vast majority of the day will be dry.

Cloudy skies are likely for most of Tuesday, but southerly breezes should allow for another round of 50s to take place. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Tuesday evening and overnight, the chances for rain go up rather significantly. Thankfully, with the southerly breeze remaining in tow, temperatures won’t drop much below 40°, and we should have most of the rain out of our area by the time our morning commute rolls around.

Rain's possible by the time we reach the dinner hour Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A second batch of showers may arrive overnight into early Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few scattered showers may linger into the early stages of Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Dry conditions are likely again early Wednesday, and a stronger southerly wind will help temperatures soar more dramatically. Temperatures may very well reach the warmest levels of the year in many communities, and may close in on 60° before rain returns later in the day. Showers are to become likely by mid to late afternoon, and will continue well into the evening and overnight hours.

Cloudy, windy, warm conditions are expected Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and even a few thunderstorms are to enter the picture by Wednesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and a few thunderstorms may continue into Wednesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Given the warmer, somewhat more muggy atmosphere expected to be in place, a few rumbles of thunder are a distinct possibility, though severe weather is not anticipated to be a concern.

While severe weather doesn't appear to be a threat Wednesday, a few rumbles of thunder are not at all out of the question. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

