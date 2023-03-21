Rockford man gets 55+ years in 2019 murder case

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 2019 case comes to a close Tuesday after the shooter is sentenced to more than 55 years in prison.

The sentencing comes five months after Quinton Smith, 27, was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Smith shot Joseph Hernandez in the early morning hours of June 18, 2019 on State Street in Rockford outside UW Health Swedish American Hospital.

The 55-year prison sentence without parole will be followed by another 15 years for aggravated battery with a firearm. After Smith serves both sentences, he will have a three-year mandatory supervised released.

