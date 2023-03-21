Police: Man accused of killing parents wrote he wanted to eliminate them in journal

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Police in Wisconsin said a man accused of murdering his parents in their home left a journal saying he wanted to eliminate them.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said Erik Metzig has been charged Tuesday in the deaths of 72-year-old David Metzig and 71-year-old Jan Metzig.

A criminal complaint said the couple was found dead in their Wolf River home by one of their other sons and authorities who were conducting a welfare check.

Police said their bodies had gunshot wounds, and a gun was found on the kitchen counter.

The criminal complaint said the gun was an AR platform rifle that a family member told authorities Erik Metzig had shown interest in recently.

WBAY reports Erik Metzig had been living with his parents at the time of their death, but officials said he was later found at a YMCA in Kimberly.

The criminal complaint said he told a YMCA staff member he was upset about his family and was looking for an apartment.

Investigators reportedly found red smears in his car they believed were blood. A detective said Erik Metzig was wearing “yellow-toned shooting glasses” which are often worn at gun ranges “to provide eye protection while shooting.”

Authorities also said they found a journal in Erik Metzig’s bedroom in which he said he wanted to eliminate his parents and make it look like they disappeared while out for a walk.

At the Metzig home, authorities said they found a handgun in a garbage bag in the garage, which matched with several unfired bullets found near the bodies of the victims.

Erik Metzig was charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and faces a possible life sentence if convicted.

