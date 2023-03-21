One dead, two hurt in DeKalb crash

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead and two others are injured after a three-car crash in DeKalb.

Authorities say one driver crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, pushing the vehicle in front of them into a ditch and causing it to roll over.

From there, the overturned car collided with another oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle was pronounced dead once first responders arrived.

The crash is still pending investigation with the Sheriff’s Office in the DeKalb County Coroner’s office.

