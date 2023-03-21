March 21 birthdays

By MC
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - March 21 birthdays

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash on I-90 eastbound at IL-173 causes a major traffic backup.
Crash on I-90 at IL-173 blocks four lanes of traffic
Rochelle police investigate fight at the high school.
Fight at Rochelle Township High School leaves two hurt, forces dismissal
Illinois police said a 16-year-old was shot and killed at a hotel.
Police: Woman charged with murder after 16-year-old is shot, killed at hotel
Romel A. Hollingsworth Jr. arrested
DeKalb man charged with murder in weekend shooting
North Central Avenue fire
Woman dies after Rockford house fire

Latest News

Beloit City Council offers support among racial injustice
Beloit Memorial honored by city council
A three-vehicle crash on Monday has resulted in the death of one driver and injuries for two...
Driver dead after South Dekhalb crash
Apartment fire
Eight people displaced after apartment fire
An engineer at Sundstrand for 30 years, Biondo served on the Rockford School Board, Winnebago...
Longtime former Stateline elected official Ted Biondo dies at age 79